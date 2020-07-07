Framroze Mehta New President of Rotary Club of Bombay

Framroze Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Pheroze Framroze and Co, one of the oldest and most prominent foreign exchange dealers with a pan-India presence, has taken over as the President of the Rotary Club of Bombay, India's largest and most well-known club of its kind.

Mehta, a Mumbaikar since birth, did his schooling from St. Mary’s School and graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the prestigious Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics.

He is also the proprietor of Holidays@Leisure, a travel agency specialising in tailor made leisure travel for families and friends. He also has major interests in distribution and retail of various brands of international and domestic liquor, and in a boutique hotel in the religious town of Shirdi.

He is currently in his second innings on the Managing Committee of the Willingdon Sports Club and is a trustee on a few public charitable trusts.

Mehta was inducted into the Rotary Club of Bombay on July 2, 2002. Over the years he has been a member of and also chaired various service and non-service committees on gender equality, environment, urban heritage, fellowship, and animal welfare, to name a few.

On his road to being President, Mehta was a Director in 2011-12 and 2012-13, and thereafter Honorary Joint Secretary in 2015-16 and 2016-17. He is also a Paul Harris plus 2.

He is married for 36 years to Zarina, who is a homoeopath. They have three sons - Pheroze who is an advocate at the Bombay High Court, Rohaan who has just completed his Doctorate in Clinical Psychology and Zahan who is currently pursuing his Masters in the Fine Arts.

Mehta is a CMAS certified scuba diver, having delved into the deep blue in Lakshadweep, Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai and Mexico. He is also an avid listener of jazz.