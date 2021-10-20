FPJ’s Eco Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s Awards: Panchganga Co-op HSG Society Sarvajanik Utsav bags biggest prize

The second edition of the Free Press Journal’s ‘Eco Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s Awards 2021’ received an overwhelming response from across the state. This time, 1,000 participants showed their love for art and the environment by making eco-friendly Ganpati idols for their homes or housing societies during Ganeshotsav.

Forty-five entries were selected, of which 21 were declared as winners at a ceremony held on Monday evening. The ‘Mayor’s Choice Award’ went to Panchganga Co-op HSG Society Sarvajanik Utsav.

The other 20 winners are Abhijeet Ambekar, Anant Namaye, Atul Sakpal, Ganesh Memane, Kishore Rajshirke, Mann Rele, Manswi Kadam, Navneet Chudasama, Parag Sawant, Pardeep Pednekar, Priti Jain, Ravindra Chitnis, Sachin Salunkhe, Sakshi Katkam,

Samruddhi Pawar, Santosh Vartekar, Soham Sawant, Umesh Thanawala and Vinayal Bhole.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, at the award ceremony organised by FPJ and Dainik Navshakti, on Monday evening said, “We congratulate all participants who have won the prize and expect more entries next year.” She said the city has learnt several innovative ideas from the contestants. “I also discussed the FPJ’s Eco Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s Awards with BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who also liked them and appreciated the initiative undertaken by the Free Press Journal,” she said.

The event was also attended by Mumbai Mayor, Smt. Kishori Pednekar, Managing Director, FPJ, Shri Ashok Karnani, Director, FPJ, Shri Abhishek Karnani, OSR Head, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd. Shri Santosh Darne, Director of Directorate of Art Govt. Of Maharashtra, Shri Rajiv Mishra, GM Corporate Communication, IOCL, Smt. Anjali Bhave, Dainik Navshakti Editor Sanjay Malme and FPJ and Navshakti marketing head Ravi Shettye. The anchor for the awards ceremony was Dr. Mrunmayi Bhajak.

Rajiv Mishra said despite the country reeling under the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, which made it difficult for devotees to celebrate Ganeshotsav, many contestants came forward to participate in the Eco-Ganesha competition. Moreover, it showed that the country has many people who are waiting for opportunities to showcase their talent.

Lauding the initiative, Mishra said the competition received a good response from across the city. “The concepts used showed participants’ love for the environment. Moreover, it was not easy to choose winners as all had done commendable work, and according to me everyone's a winner,” he said.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:03 PM IST