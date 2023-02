FPJ Special: In DGGI bribe case, CBI probe reveals ex-officials showed demand on calculator

Representative image/ PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigationโ€™s (CBI) probe against two Pune-based former senior officials of the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) has revealed they had taken a range of precautions to evade surveillance. The two are accused of attempting to obtain undue monetary advantage of Rs1 crore from a complainant in lieu of favours and not harassing his firm in course of a GST proceeding underway against it.

๐——๐˜‚๐—ผ ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฑ ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐˜‚๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐˜†๐—ฝ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป

The duo had allegedly asked the complainant to use a lesser-known American encrypted calling-messaging app, a new phone with a new SIM card and to avoid verbally mentioning the sum demanded, CBI sources said. An accused had allegedly shown an initial demand of Rs50 lakh on a calculator to the complainant, instead of uttering the sum, a CBI official said.

๐—™๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—บ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—–๐—•๐—œ ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ

The firm submitted its complaint to CBI on April 20 last year. The CBIโ€™s verification of the complaint disclosed that the firmโ€™s representatives met the accused officials on April 18, 2022, at their Pune office, and carried a digital video recorder. The recorded conversations featured one of the accused allegedly telling one of the firmโ€™s representatives that he should never mention the sum demanded of them. โ€œ(After a pause), write, never speak about it. Have your lunch,โ€ one of the accused allegedly told the complainant.

๐—”๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ด๐—ฎ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜

After lunch, an accused allegedly gave a set of instructions to one of the two firmโ€™s representatives. โ€œAn accused told the complainant that he should call him on his other numberโ€ฆ and buy a new phone with a new SIM card and download a messaging-calling application, Bot**, which provides encrypted calls and messaging services, for conversation other than official talk,โ€ the official said.

๐—–๐—•๐—œ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ผ๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜€ ๐—ด๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—น๐˜๐˜†

โ€œThe verification disclosed that the two accused agreed to accept part payment of Rs25 lakh out of the total demand of Rs1 crore,โ€ the CBI official said. โ€œThe facts and circumstances in the case disclosed commission of offences, including criminal conspiracy and demand of undue advantage under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act,โ€ the official said.