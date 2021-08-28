FPJ poll results: 69.4% voted for postponing MHT-CET 2021 exams

Many students and parents have urged Maharashtra minister for higher and technical education, Uday Samant to postpone the upcoming Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) as the dates stating that the dates would clash with other all-India exams

In a letter to the minister, president of Indiawide Parents’ Association Anubha Sahai requested postponement of the exam by at least a week.

In light of this situation, FPJ conducted a Twitter poll asking students whether the MHT-CET should be postponed. In the poll, 69.4 percent people said that the exam should be postponed while 30.6 percent said that it should not.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The admit cards of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 are expected to be released soon on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

For engineering courses, the CET will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held between September 4 to 10 and the second between September 14 to 20.

There will be no Common Entrance Test (CET) for non-professional courses and admission to arts, science and commerce colleges will be on the basis of Class 12 marks, the Maharashtra government said.

As to management, computer science, architecture and hotel management courses, CETs for them will be held from August 26 onward, the minister said.

CETs for LLB courses will start from September 16.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 04:00 PM IST