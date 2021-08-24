NEET UG 2021: FPJ asked students if the medical entrance exam should be postponed to October, 93.8 voted yes

Following change in the paper pattern of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2021, students have demanded postponement of the exam from September 12, to October to secure more time for preparation.

Students said the COVID-19 situation and lockdown restrictions have led to several challenges in their preparation for the competitive exam conducted for admission to various medical and dental UG programmes.

In light of this, FPJ conducted a Twitter poll asking students whether the NEET UG 2021 exams should be postponed by a month. In the poll, 93.8 percent people said that the exam should be postponed while 6.2 percent said that it should not.

The NEET (UG) paper pattern which consisted of 180 objective type questions from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology) subjects till now, will consist of 35 compulsory questions under section A per subject and 15 questions under section B per subject out of which students have to attempt any 10 questions.

The test was earlier scheduled on August 1, however, it is now slated to be held on September 12. As per the recent notiication by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the admit cards will be available for download three days before the examination. As the exam is scheduled for September 12, NEET admit card 2021 release date is September 9.

In a first, medical entrance exam NEET-UG will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced earlier this month.

The languages which are now being offered are Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English, he said.

He also said that a new exam centre for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has been opened in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East.

(With inputs from Ronald Rodrigues)

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 05:29 PM IST