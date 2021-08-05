FPJ Legal: Vaccinated 602 bed-ridden Mumbaikars in last five days, BMC tells Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Expressing satisfaction over the home vaccination drive started by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Bombay High Court asked the corporation to file an affidavit giving details of the number of bed-ridden people having registered and vaccinated.

The BMC Counsel Anil Sakhare informed the HC on Thursday that out of the 4,715 applications received, it has vaccinated 602 bed-ridden people in the last five days.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni on Thursday during the hearing public interest litigation by advocate Dhruti Kapadia which had sought that a home vaccination drive should be undertaken for those who were bed-ridden.

Sakhare said that the corporation received 4,715 applications through email for home vaccination and since the drive began on August 1, they have vaccinated 602 bed-ridden people. Sakhare said: “Till yesterday, (Wednesday, August 4), 602 bed-ridden persons have been vaccinated at their homes. A team of two members – a doctor and a nurse – visit the homes of the registered person along with an ambulance and the vaccine is administered.”

However, he said that they were facing a problem regarding a fitness certificate from the doctor saying that the person, who is to be vaccinated, shall remain bed-ridden or immobile for the next six months and the person is fit to receive the jab.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhkoni, appearing for the Maharashtra government, submitted the government’s policy for “Covid19 Vaccination for the bed-ridden and immobile persons”.

Kapadia pointed out to the court that there was one minor problem with the state government’s policy with regard to the requirement of a fitness certificate and the mandatory requirement to submit an identity card. Also, she suggested starting a helpline in addition to the email registration since many people are digitally challenged. “If there is a helpline then the helper of the caregiver to the bed-ridden person could also call and register for the home vaccination,” said Kapadia.

HC has asked her to give her suggestions in writing to the state government which could consider the same, if appropriate.

The chief justice remarked: “A beginning has been made. Let it continue. There could be some teething problems here and there. It can be taken care of.”