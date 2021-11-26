FPJ Legal: Thane Court cancels non-bailable warrant against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in extortion case

A Thane court on Friday cancelled the non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh after he appeared before them. '

Acording to news agency ANI, while cancelling the warrant, Court directed Param Bir Singh to cooperate with Thane Police in investigation. He was asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

The police today also appeared before police officials in neighbouring Thane in connection with the investigation into an extortion case registered against him there. Singh is facing a total of five extortion cases in Maharashtra, two of them in Thane. The Thane police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe these two extortion cases.

Singh reached the Thane Nagar police station along with his lawyer around 10.30 am, they said.

The probe team is likely to record his statement, the sources said, adding that zonal DCP Avinash Ambure was present at the police station to supervise the probe. The Thane Nagar police had registered the case of extortion against Singh and others based on a complaint lodged by builder and bookie Ketan Tanna (54) in July this year.

A Thane court cancelled the non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh after he appeared before them. While cancelling it, Court directed him to cooperate with Thane Police in investigation. He was asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15,000. pic.twitter.com/wjdFVXPbiN — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

In the complaint, Tanna alleged that when Singh was the police commissioner of Thane between 2018 and 2019, he and other accused had extorted Rs 1.25 crore from him and that he was also threatened of dire consequences. As per the complaint, the accused had also extorted Rs 3 crore from Tanna's friend Sonu Jalan in a similar manner.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh in connection with this case.

Singh, who was recently declared an absconder by a court, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday after remaining incommunicado for several months. After his arrival, he was questioned for seven hours by the Mumbai police's crime branch in a separate extortion case.

He had been shunted out as Mumbai's top cop earlier this year after police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia' and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran. The Supreme Court granted Singh protection from arrest a few days ago.

