Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:15 AM IST

FPJ Legal: Param Bir Singh moves court; seeks cancellation of order declaring him absconder

A hearing on the matter will be held on November 29.
FPJ Web Desk
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh | PTI

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has filed an application for the cancellation of court proclamation order against him in Esplanade Magistrate's court, declaring him an absconder.

After appearing before the crime branch, the ex-Mumbai Police commisioner while talking to the media said that he has joined the investigation as per the order of the Supreme Court.

"I am cooperating in the investigation and I have full faith in the court," Singh added.

Singh who has been declared 'absconding' by a Mumbai court, had arrived at Crime Branch unit 11 office in Kandivali to join the investigation of the Goregaon extortion case.

Six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 09:42 AM IST
