FPJ Legal: State’s plea ‘vague’ in phone tapping case, says MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has responded to the state’s plea before a magistrate court seeking evidence in the phone tapping case and calling the plea ‘vague’ and has sought that it be dismissed.

The state is probing an FIR lodged by the state’s cyber police regarding the leaking of crucial information by the State Intelligence Department (SID) in connection with corruption in police transfers. The information was ‘leaked’ when Shukla was heading the department.

Mainly the state needs a Pendrive, one of the three Pendrives that contain information kept in the servers of the department. While it has got two of the devices, the third one, it suspects, was given by the state’s leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis to the Union Home Secretary.

Fadnavis had said in a press conference that he had given information and evidence in the Maharashtra police transfer racket to the Union Home Secretary and sought a CBI probe. The state wants to confirm if it is the same Pendrive sought by it.

Shreeram Shirsat appearing before the MHA said the ministry has said in its reply that the application of the state is ‘vague’ and ‘without proper details’. Prosecutor Ajay Misar represents the state.

The state had approached the court after it had written to the MHA seeking the Pendrive as well as some documents and not received any reply. The plea was filed before the magistrate court in October. The court had then directed the MHA to file its response.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 10:23 PM IST