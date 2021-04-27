FPJ Legal: How did a political personality procure 10,000 vials of Remdesivir? Bombay HC asks Centre to file affidavit

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni raised the issue of a political personality procuring 10,000 vials of Remdesivir from Delhi and distributing it and asked the central government to file an affidavit by April 29.

Sujay Vikhe-Patil, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Member of Parliament from Ahmednagar, had allegedly procured 10,000 vials of Remdesivir from Delhi, and flown it in a private chartered plane, and distributed it in Ahmednagar.

The bench took up the issue while hearing a PIL filed by city-based lawyer Sneha Marjadi alleging improper management of the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra and seeking directions pertaining to shortage of Remdesivir and oxygen among other issues related to COVID-19.

Chief Justice asked the central government to file an affidavit specifying how much Remdesivir and Oxygen is allocated to state. “Maharashtra is at the top even today. You being the sole authority for distribution. Place your stand,” ordered Chief Justice Datta.