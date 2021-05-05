FPJ Legal: FIR against woman who tweeted against a man who accused PM Modi for COVID quashed

Mumbai: A Bombay High Court bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik on Wednesday quashed an FIR registered against Sunaina Holey, a Navi Mumbai resident, for posting on Twitter a tweet that allegedly tried to promote communal enmity between two religious group.
Holey, who faces three FIR’s, was booked by Azad Maidan police for tweeting over an incident where hundreds of people had gathered outside Bandra Terminus during the lockdown last year. Criticising the crowd, Holey had tweeted against a man who had reportedly claimed that "Covid19 has been brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," confirmed Holey's counsel Abhinav Chandrachud.
According to Chandrachud, the bench is yet to hear arguments in the other two FIRs, which are registered against Holey for posting an objectionable tweet against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and his son and minister Aditya Thackeray. The other FIR is for her tweet wherein she had abused a Twitter user, who criticized her for being an outsider and criticizing political leaders of Maharashtra.
The prosecution alleged that Holey by tweeting against the man had made an attempt to disturb communal harmony. However, the judges refused to accept the contention, saying, "Neither community nor religion is named (in the tweet). If test of strong or prudent person is applied, said tweet cannot be said to have created hatred between community or show the petitioner has mens rea (the intention or knowledge of wrongdoing that constitutes part of a crime, as opposed to the action or conduct of the accused)."
The bench further said that after going through facts of the FIR lodged by Azad Maidan police station, "We are of the view that the FIR deserved to be quashed." Chandrachud had argued that his client was merely exercising her right to free speech and expression. Considering this argument, Justice Shinde had in an initial hearing observed that the individuals occupying powerful and constitutional posts must be more tolerant to criticism.
The bench while refusing any interim protection to Holey in all these matters had then ordered the city police not to take any coercive action against her till further orders.
