FPJ Legal: FIR against woman who tweeted against a man who accused PM Modi for COVID quashed

Mumbai: A Bombay High Court bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik on Wednesday quashed an FIR registered against Sunaina Holey, a Navi Mumbai resident, for posting on Twitter a tweet that allegedly tried to promote communal enmity between two religious group.

Holey, who faces three FIR’s, was booked by Azad Maidan police for tweeting over an incident where hundreds of people had gathered outside Bandra Terminus during the lockdown last year. Criticising the crowd, Holey had tweeted against a man who had reportedly claimed that "Covid19 has been brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," confirmed Holey's counsel Abhinav Chandrachud.

According to Chandrachud, the bench is yet to hear arguments in the other two FIRs, which are registered against Holey for posting an objectionable tweet against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and his son and minister Aditya Thackeray. The other FIR is for her tweet wherein she had abused a Twitter user, who criticized her for being an outsider and criticizing political leaders of Maharashtra.