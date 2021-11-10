FPJ Legal: Double murder accused throws slipper at judge at Kalyan court over delay in hearing, booked

The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan have booked an undertrial accused of creating ruckus in the Kalyan court. Following delay from the prison department in producing him in court, a double murder accused, Roshan Narendra Ghorpade (33), threw a slipper at the judge, which hit the glass sheet installed amid Covid-19 restrictions.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when Ghorpade was brought to the district court of Kalyan. “He first screamed and shouted for the regular delay in bringing the hearing to court. After creating a ruckus, he took a chappal to throw at the judge. It hit the glass sheet installed before the judge. Ghorpade was then caught and, seeing the seriousness of the incident, a case was registered against him,” said a police officer.

Senior police inspector Kalyanji Ghete confirmed that a case was registered against Ghorpade under the Indian Penal Code and said the investigation is underway.

The police said in January 2013 Ghorpade was booked and arrested for killing his mother and wife. Residents of Dombivali East, his mother Rekha, 50, and wife Sanjana, 25, had a bitter argument.

“Sajana left the house after the fight. When Ghorpade reached his house and found out about the dispute, he had a heated argument with his mother and killed her by pelting stones. He later killed his wife. The Dombivali police arrested him and since then he has been lodged in jail,” said a police officer.

ALSO READ Mumbai Police Cyber Cell arrests man from Hyderabad over rape threat to Virat Kohli's daughter

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 08:38 PM IST