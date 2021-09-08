FPJ Legal: Bombay High Court refuses to cancel bail to Pratap Sarnaik's aide linked to NSEL scam

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has refused to cancel bail of Yogesh Deshmukh, a builder and a close associate of Shiv Sena Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pratap Sarnaik and an accused in the money laundering case connected to the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) scam.

Justice SK Shinde on Wednesday rejected the application filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking cancellation of Deshmukh’s bail.

Deshmukh was granted bail by special court last month in the 2013 NSEL scam. ED had challenged this bail before the HC.

He was arrested on April 6 for his alleged role in the NSEL scam.

Deshmukh’s lawyers, senior advocate Rajiv Chavan and advocate Aniket Nikam, argued that there has been no progress in investigation since Deshmukh’s arrest. The special court had rejected Deshmukh’s first bail application stating that investigation was on and releasing him on bail would hinder the probe.

However, as there was no further progress in the investigation, the special court had granted bail to Deshmukh on second occasion observing that no progress had been made in the investigation and the co-accused had been given protection from arrest.

Deshmukh has also said that he would withdraw his objections to attachments to the properties by the ED, thereby making the attachments absolute.

The HC also rejected request from Additional Solicitor General Anil Deshmukh, appearing for the ED, seeking stay on HC order for four weeks so that they could approach the Supreme Court.

Sarnaik’s company is been investigated as it allegedly received ₹11 crore from NSEL scam. It is alleged that Aastha Group defrauded NSEL of Rs 250 crore and Sarnaik’s company Vihang Group helped to launder money. Aastha Group and Vihang Group had formed a joint venture – Vihang Housing Project – and had purchased several plots at Titwala with Deshmukh’s help.

ED has alleged that Deshmukh fraudulently acquired some lands from farmers. ED was told that Rs 22 crore was used to purchase the plots. However, the agency learnt that only Rs 1 crore had been used to purchase plots in Titwala while the other RS 11 crore was transferred to Sarnaik’s company and RS 10 crore to Deshmukh.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 04:32 PM IST