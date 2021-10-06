FPJ Legal: Bombay High Court directs NIA to reply to Sachin Waze's house arrest plea

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been directed by the Bombay High Court to file its reply to the plea by dismissed cop Sachin Waze seeking to be placed under house arrest till he recovers from bypass surgery.

Waze was arrested in March for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare and killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran case which is being probed by the NIA.

A division bench of justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal has directed the investigating agency to file its reply in a week. Waze, who is at present in judicial custody, was permitted by the special NIA court last month to undergo bypass surgery at a private hospital. He had then sought that he be placed under house arrest till he recuperates from the surgery.

However, the special court denied the request following which he was sent back to the hospital in Taloja Central Prison. Last week he approached the HC challenging the special court order and prayed that he may be placed under house arrest till his recovery from the surgery as he stands a chance of infection if sent back to jail.

Waze’s advocates Sudeep Pasbola and Rounak Naik informed the court that the former cop has been discharged from the private hospital and sent to the Taloja Central prison in Navi Mumbai.

Pasbola argued that the condition at the prison hospital was poor and was not well equipped. Waze has said in his petition that the incision made for the surgery is still fresh and he stands a high risk of contracting infections as his surgery was recently performed. His health would be further jeopardized if he is asked to stay in jail. Besides, he has said that he has a history of severe diabetes and cardiac ailments.

The NIA court had directed to place him in the hospital in the Taloja Central Prison for one-month post-surgery.

Besides, Waze has said that he is in judicial custody since April 2021.

His plea further states that if he is placed under house arrest then he would be put in a separate room in his residence where complete seclusion would be maintained.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 03:25 PM IST