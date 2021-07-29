FPJ Legal: Bombay HC to commence physical hearings in courts from August 2

IN A NUTSHELL

· HC to work physically for three days and virtually once a week.

· Existing courtrooms functioning with a hybrid system, to continue doing so.

· Litigants will be permitted inside court premises only if their presence is required

· Modalities to facilitate travel of lawyers and clerks/staff (fully vaccinated) by train, through issuance of monthly passes.

The Bombay High Court has decided to commence physical hearing in courts from August 2. The HC itself will function for three days a week physically and once a week virtually. The decision was taken at a meeting of the administrative committee of the HC and all the bar associations held on Thursday.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and state government officials too were present at the meeting. They informed the HC that due to an increase in the number of people who had been vaccinated and the reduction in the number of positive cases detected per day, physical functioning of courts could commence.

A decision has also been taken to take steps to implement a fully hybrid system in all courtrooms in the HC. The existing courtrooms which are functioning with a hybrid system, will continue to do so. For advocates, it has said that circulation of matters shall be via precipe sent by emails for the time being. However, mentioning of matters will be permitted on a virtual platform.

It has been specified that litigants will be permitted inside court premises only if their presence is required by the HC. The HC registry has been asked to circulate the instructions and standard operating procedures for the physical/ hybrid hearings in a couple of days.

The Central and state government officials will work out modalities to facilitate the travel of lawyers and clerks/staff (who have received both vaccinations) by train, through issuance of monthly passes.