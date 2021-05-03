FPJ Legal: Bombay HC takes cognizance against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat for violating COVID-19 norms

Mumbai: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court bench led by Justice Ravindra Ghuge, which was hearing a suto motu public interest litigation (PIL) on various issues related to COVID-19 crisis in Marathwada region, took cognizance of a news item in local newspapers of Aurangabad, showing photos of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat performing bhoomi-pooja of a water pipeline along with more than 40 person's gathering at the venue.

"We want to know why did this MLA chose this time period for this pooja. Also, let us know if an FIR has been lodged against him for flouting Covid norms. We want to see what charges will you invoke against him," Justice Ghuge ordered prosecutor D R Kale to respond on next hearing.