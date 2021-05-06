FPJ Legal: Bombay HC grants Anil Deshmukh permission to approach vacation bench in case of urgency

On Monday, Deshmukh had approached the Bombay High Court against the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI). The politician has also sought for protection from any sort of action by the CBI.

As per the information available on the HC website, Deshmukh has filed this fresh writ petition on Tuesday evening through his advocate Sonali Jadhav.

CBI had registered an FIR last month after conducting a preliminary probe, in which, the central agency concluded that Deshmukh "misused his office and had indulged in to corrupt activities."

The FIR was filed after on the basis of an order by a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta last month, while hearing a bunch of petitions seeking a thorough probe by an independent agency into the allegations levelled against Deshmukh by Parambir Singh, the then top cop of Mumbai.

In an eight page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh had claimed that Deshmukh had instructed suspended cop Sachin Waze to extort at least Rs 100 crore per month from various bars and restaurants across the city. He also alleged that the then home minister was involved in other illegal activities and had even demanded money from police officers for favourable postings.