FPJ Legal: Bombay HC asks deceased priest Stan Swamy's kin to file fresh proceedings

Over four months after his death, the Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the next of kin of deceased Jesuit Priest Father Stan Swamy to file separate proceedings to challenge the observations made by a special NIA court in its orders rejecting his bail plea.

The HC has asked the kin - Father Frazer Mascarhanes, the former principal of the city's St Xavier's College to file fresh proceedings to clear the odium attached to his name and reputation due to the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.

A bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal allowed senior counsel Mihir Desai to withdraw the petition filed by Swamy (while he was alive) and an interim application filed by Fr Mascarhanes. It was of the view that both the pleas sought different reliefs.

Notably, Swamy had sought medical bail through his petition and Fr Mascarhanes has sought to expunge the observations made against the late priest by the special court.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:47 PM IST