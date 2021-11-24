Mumbai Angels Network invests in tech-enabled admission consulting platform, Ezyschooling

Mumbai Angels Network, Meteor Ventures, India Accelerator, Diligent Consulting, and Mohit Agrawal (NRI investor), have invested in Ezyschooling, an online, tech-enabled admission consulting platform for parents and schools.

Ezyschooling will utilize the undisclosed amount towards expanding its network of parents and schools while creating new products and services to accommodate their requirements.

The platform’s objectives are designed to make the lives of admission-seeking parents and schools looking to boost the number of applications easier by offering flexibility through tech-enabled solutions.

Mayank Jain, Founder, and CEO of Ezyschooling said, “Since inception, Ezyschooling has been committed to ensuring convenience in admissions for both parents and schools. The three main pillars that we are focused on establishing are guidance, accessibility, and economic viability for schooling worldwide. Our aim is to handhold parents around the globe in their child’s schooling journey by guiding them in choosing the right school as well as enabling them to apply to schools near to them from the comforts of their home and the latest capital infusion will allow us to do just that.”

Nandini Mansinghka, Co-Founder & CEO - Mumbai Angels Network, said, “This funding is a testament to their remarkable growth and innovative, tech-enabled solutions in bringing flexibility and ease to the admissions process. We are confident that the latest funding will allow them to scale the business further and augment their product offerings."

Angad Singh Bilochpura, CEO & Promoter of Estrela Inc Group, EG Ventures and Deal Lead for Ezyschooling, said, “School admissions have always caused parents a great deal of anxiety and sleepless nights which makes platforms like Ezyschooling all the more necessary in the market. Ezyschooling is a great example of using technology to find new solutions to deal with the age-old problems that people face. As an investor, it is all the more exciting for me to be a part of Ezyschooling's onward journey, as they use the funds raised in this round to further enhance their vision of becoming India's foremost admissions platform."

Ezyschooling was founded in 2017 by Mayank Jain. So far, Ezyschooling has collaborated with 350+ schools and assisted 50,000+ parents in admissions in 5 major cities - Delhi, NCR, Pune, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The company has already strategized to expand its operations to more cities in the near future, it said in a press release.

Mayank and Krishna Kant Pandey, the co-founder and partnerships head who joined Ezyschooling in 2020, have contrived products like the Common Application form, which can be used to apply to multiple schools. The portal assists schools in completely digitalisation of their admission process by providing a personalised dashboard to each and every school to handle the complete admission process end to end. Moving further beyond their expertise in providing parental guidance, Ezyschooling has changed the fast-forwarded admission process by allowing parents to move through with their applications in a matter of just 15-30 mins instead of 15-20 days that they used to spend earlier, it added.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 11:57 AM IST