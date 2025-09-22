 FPJ Interview: 'Maoists On The Verge Of Eradication In Gadchiroli,' Says PSI Vasudeo Madavi, Who Eliminated 101 Rebels
Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Police sub-inspector Vasudeo Madavi |

In the Gadchiroli police force, many outstanding officers and officials have rendered excellent service and made a significant contribution to the anti-Maoist struggle. One of them is police sub-inspector Vasudeo Madavi, 48 who is credited with eliminating 101 Maoists during his service. His ability to lead even in the most dangerous situations has earned him respect and admiration from his fellow officers and subordinates as well as his superiors. PSI Madavi spoke to FPJ in an interview and shared his experience in working in one of the toughest areas of the state.

Excerpts From The Interview

What motivated you to join the force?

I am originally from Aheri in Gadchiroli and as a teenager I had seen instances wherein the Maoists would kill innocent civilians and progressive people from our area. I decided to join the police and serve people. When I was trying to join the police force, I was also threatened by Maoists and was warned against joining the police department, but my determination to join the police department was firm. I joined the Gadchiroli police force in the year 1998 as a police constable.

Tell us something about your journey in the police department?

I have served in the Special Task Force (STF) fighting against Maoists for more than 26 years and in my service from police constable to PSI, I have received three rapid promotions. I have also received police shaurya padak and DG’s insignia. I am currently serving in the C-60 squad of the police. In my journey, I have received continuous support from my family and my superiors who always motivated me to work hard.

Tell us something about your experience of encounters with the Maoists?

During my service, I have eliminated 101 Maoists by directly participating in a total of 58 encounters. In the Boria Kasnasur area, I have eliminated 40 Maoists and in Mardintola 27 in different encounters.

How much is the presence of Maoists in Gadchiroli? By when do you believe there will be complete eradication of Maoists from Gadchiroli?

In my view, their presence is very small and they are on the verge of getting eradicated. Many Maoists are now surrendering to the police in a bid to lead a normal life. We have been able to cut down their size a lot. The Union Home Minister has assured the citizens of the country that India will be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026. We all are working very hard to achieve that goal.

