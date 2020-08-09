FPJ Impact: MBMC covers open and broken manholes in Mira Bhayandar

Almost immediately after the Free Press Journal carried news on Saturday, highlighting the apathy of the civic administration towards uncovered and broken manholes, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) swung into action and started installing Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) lids on the yawning death traps.

On July 31, a 37-year-old painter had died after slipping into an open manhole in the Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road.

After the incident, locals had blamed gross negligence by the civic administration for the tragedy as it could have been anyone including senior citizens or children who may have met with the same fate due to missing cover on the newly constructed drain- especially during the ongoing monsoon.