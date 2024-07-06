 FPJ Impact: Govt Orders Probe Into Death Of 21 Newborn Babies At Thane's Kalwa Hospital, Congress MLA Amin Patel Demands Accountability
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Impact: Govt Orders Probe Into Death Of 21 Newborn Babies At Thane's Kalwa Hospital, Congress MLA Amin Patel Demands Accountability

FPJ Impact: Govt Orders Probe Into Death Of 21 Newborn Babies At Thane's Kalwa Hospital, Congress MLA Amin Patel Demands Accountability

The Mahayuti government has swung into action after the FPJ front-paged on Friday the death of as many as 21 new born children last month in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the government-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa in Thane district, which is the home turf of chief minister Eknath Shinde.

S Balakrishnan Prashant NarvekarUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 03:09 AM IST
article-image
Congress MLA Amin Patel | X

Thane: The Mahayuti government has swung into action after the FPJ front-paged on Friday the death of as many as 21 new born children last month in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the government-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa in Thane district, which is the home turf of chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The Congress party led by Amin Patel, MLA, drew the government's attention on Friday to the "shocking report" in FPJ. Minister Uday Samant promised that an inquiry would be made and a statement will be made in the House within two days. He also said he would personally visit the hospital.

It is learnt that a number of children admitted to the hospital's NICU have been dying. In fact, as many as 110 new born babies have died between January 1 and June 30. The break up is as follows: January - 17, February - 10, March - 22, April - 24, May - 16 and June - 21. Figures for July were unavailable. But, it is learnt that two died on Friday.

This is the same hospital where 18 patients had died within a span of 24 hours in December, 2023. Chief minister Eknath Shinde had visited the hospital and ordered its revamp. But little seems to have changed since then.

Read Also
Mumbai: 21 Newborns Lost Their Lives At Kalwa Government Hospital In June
article-image

When contacted by FPJ on Thursday, the hospital dean Dr Rakesh Barot said the numbers are not alarming considering the fact that most of the children are admitted in a critical stage when efforts to save them in private hospitals have failed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Ahmednagar Special Court Denies Interim Bail To Civic Chief In ₹9.3 Lakh Bribery Case

Maharashtra: Ahmednagar Special Court Denies Interim Bail To Civic Chief In ₹9.3 Lakh Bribery Case

Central Railway To Run 64 Ashadi Special Trains For Pandharpur And Miraj; Check Details

Central Railway To Run 64 Ashadi Special Trains For Pandharpur And Miraj; Check Details

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Mega Block For Suburban Sections On July 7; Details Inside

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Mega Block For Suburban Sections On July 7; Details Inside

Mumbai: Bombay HC Quashes Customs Department's Reassessment Order, Grants Relief To Patanjali Foods

Mumbai: Bombay HC Quashes Customs Department's Reassessment Order, Grants Relief To Patanjali Foods

FPJ Impact: Govt Orders Probe Into Death Of 21 Newborn Babies At Thane's Kalwa Hospital, Congress...

FPJ Impact: Govt Orders Probe Into Death Of 21 Newborn Babies At Thane's Kalwa Hospital, Congress...