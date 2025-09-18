FPJ Impact: Bombay HC Monitoring Team Visits Chembur After Complaints Of Alleged Gas Leak From RCF Plant

Bombay High court monitoring committee visited Chembur East on Thursday | FPJ

Mumbai: The officers from the legal services authority visited the areas of Chembur East, including Sindhi Society, Collectors colony and Mahul, and took review of ground situation after several complaints of the alleged toxic gas emissions from the Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF).

Residents Raise Concerns Over Strong Odour

"The high court monitoring committee visited our society on Wednesday and heard our grievances. We explained them our complaints, pungent smell, strong odor which potentially can be gas leak from RCF plant" said Satish Shetty, a resident of Siddhi Garima Society in Collectors colony.

Recurring Complaints Reported Earlier

The Free Press Journal had reported on Tuesday that a week after, the complaint of pungent smell and toxic glasses emissions resurfaced and residents demand of an ‘Urgent and Escalated Intervention in Recurring Ammonia Leak from RCF, Chembur and Its Grave Threat to Schools & Residential Communities in the vicinity’.

HC Committee Conducts Surprise Inspection

"The HC committee was accompanied by 15 to 20 police personnel from RCF and Chembur police station. The team carried out surprise inspection and sampling," Shetty said.

RCF Denies Any Gas Leak

Meanwhile, the RCF maintains its stand that there is no incident of gas leak nor any maintenance issue.

Also Watch:

HC Took Suo Motu Cognisance Last Week

Last week, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance after news reports highlighting the dangerous gas leak incidents, adding that officers from the legal services authority would be sent to the affected areas for further inspection.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/