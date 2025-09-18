 FPJ Impact: Bombay HC Monitoring Team Visits Chembur After Complaints Of Alleged Gas Leak From RCF Plant
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Impact: Bombay HC Monitoring Team Visits Chembur After Complaints Of Alleged Gas Leak From RCF Plant

FPJ Impact: Bombay HC Monitoring Team Visits Chembur After Complaints Of Alleged Gas Leak From RCF Plant

The officers from the legal services authority visited the areas of Chembur East, including Sindhi Society, Collectors colony and Mahul, and took review of ground situation after several complaints of the alleged toxic gas emissions from the Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF).

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High court monitoring committee visited Chembur East on Thursday | FPJ

Mumbai: The officers from the legal services authority visited the areas of Chembur East, including Sindhi Society, Collectors colony and Mahul, and took review of ground situation after several complaints of the alleged toxic gas emissions from the Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF).

Residents Raise Concerns Over Strong Odour

"The high court monitoring committee visited our society on Wednesday and heard our grievances. We explained them our complaints, pungent smell, strong odor which potentially can be gas leak from RCF plant" said Satish Shetty, a resident of Siddhi Garima Society in Collectors colony.

Recurring Complaints Reported Earlier

FPJ Shorts
ICC Mulls Action Against Pakistan For Breaching Multiple Rules During Asia Cup 2025: Reports 
ICC Mulls Action Against Pakistan For Breaching Multiple Rules During Asia Cup 2025: Reports 
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC’s ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ Campaign Benefits 3,862 Women & Children
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC’s ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ Campaign Benefits 3,862 Women & Children
Central Govt Staff Seeking Switch From NPS To UPS Urged To Act Before September 30 Deadline
Central Govt Staff Seeking Switch From NPS To UPS Urged To Act Before September 30 Deadline
Youth Should Work Extra Hours But They Should Not Be Exploited, Says Uttarakhand Minister About Maharashtra's Increase In Working Hour
Youth Should Work Extra Hours But They Should Not Be Exploited, Says Uttarakhand Minister About Maharashtra's Increase In Working Hour

The Free Press Journal had reported on Tuesday that a week after, the complaint of pungent smell and toxic glasses emissions resurfaced and residents demand of an ‘Urgent and Escalated Intervention in Recurring Ammonia Leak from RCF, Chembur and Its Grave Threat to Schools & Residential Communities in the vicinity’.

HC Committee Conducts Surprise Inspection

"The HC committee was accompanied by 15 to 20 police personnel from RCF and Chembur police station. The team carried out surprise inspection and sampling," Shetty said.

RCF Denies Any Gas Leak

Meanwhile, the RCF maintains its stand that there is no incident of gas leak nor any maintenance issue.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Chembur Gas Leak Scare: Residents Report Smog And Pungent Odour Near RCF Plant, Officials Deny...
article-image

HC Took Suo Motu Cognisance Last Week

Last week, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance after news reports highlighting the dangerous gas leak incidents, adding that officers from the legal services authority would be sent to the affected areas for further inspection.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC’s ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ Campaign Benefits 3,862 Women &...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC’s ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ Campaign Benefits 3,862 Women &...

Youth Should Work Extra Hours But They Should Not Be Exploited, Says Uttarakhand Minister About...

Youth Should Work Extra Hours But They Should Not Be Exploited, Says Uttarakhand Minister About...

FPJ Impact: Bombay HC Monitoring Team Visits Chembur After Complaints Of Alleged Gas Leak From RCF...

FPJ Impact: Bombay HC Monitoring Team Visits Chembur After Complaints Of Alleged Gas Leak From RCF...

Mumbai News: Dadar Residents Protest Return Of Fish Market On Senapati Bapat Marg Amid Traffic Chaos...

Mumbai News: Dadar Residents Protest Return Of Fish Market On Senapati Bapat Marg Amid Traffic Chaos...

Maharashtra News: Women of Vasheni Village Lead Agitation For Liquor Ban

Maharashtra News: Women of Vasheni Village Lead Agitation For Liquor Ban