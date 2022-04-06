FPJ Impact: BMC-run Rajawadi hospital starts biometric attendance for highly paid private consultant doctors to teach DNB PG students

Acting on FPJ report dated 31 March 2022 edition titled “Cream for hired experts, crumbs for BMC doctors” the medical superintendent of Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar issued circular (HO/RGH/A1 dated 5 April 2022) to all the DNB teaching staff and hired special consultants for compulsory biometric attendance.

The circular makes it mandatory for all the DNB teachers, medical consultants and staff and medical officers with the Sheth VH Gandhi and MA Vohra BMC General Hospital, Rajawadi, Ghatkopar to mark their biometric attendance.

Most of the superspeciality doctors hired by BMC, each with six to eight years of experience, to teach DNB to postgraduate medical students at the six peripheral hospitals— Rajawadi Hospital, Bhabha Hospital in Kurla and Bandra, VN Desai Hospital, Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital in Govandi are hardly available for few hours and never available during emergencies after 3 pm and weekends. Many had thriving private practise and neglected their BMC hospital duties and teaching PG students.

Interestingly, the super specialist consultant doctors hired by BMC for DNB course at the six peripheral hospitals to teach PG students is not recognised. Majority of the courses offered at the BMC hospitals have been rejected by DNB. “Total 48 subjects were applied for accreditation to DNB but only 12 subjects have got approval. Earlier the courses were run by College of Physician and Surgeon (CPS) which were suddenly stopped and DNB courses were introduced which are not approved,” claims a frustrated PG student at Bhabha hospital, Bandra.

“Medical eductaion in Maharashtra is complete mess. This is what happens when government takes shortcuts without consulting good educationists and medical teachers in confidence. BMC has no vision for medical education and patient care. A long term holistic plan is needed. Contractual teachers appointment is backdoor entry for DNB students who have not qualified. God save Mumbai public health” says Dr Sachin Mulkutkar, President of Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association.

Irregularties reported in FPJ at Rajawadi Hospital were rampant at Bhabha hospital, Bandra too. The same irregularities were rampant at Bhabha hopital, Bandra. “A quick check of ophthalmology department in 12 months show that not even 50% of lectures and opthal cases were attended by the specialist consultant. Senior consultant recruited at Bhabha hospital rarely operates or attend to patients. Excuses are made to turn away the patients to other Sion and KEM hospital which defeats the purpose of hiring consultant to reduce load on main hospitals,” complained a senior BMC officer.

An assistant professor in Gynaecology Dr Gaurav Desai recruited originally from KEM comes by 9:30am and leaves before 12 noon to attend patients at his Bandra nursing home during his duty hours with Bhabha hospital. Dr Vaibhav Mestry checks into Bhabha hospital by 10 am and leaves campus by 12 noon without attending any cases and runs his own private practise registered in his own name which is prohibited as per rules

Gynaecology department at Bhabha hospitals has three senior consultant and four post graduate medical officers and an additional assistant professor Gaurav Desai. Another highly paid Dr Reeni Shaha is rarely available for patients and student at Bhabha hospital.

Paediatric department has two senior consultant, two junior consultant, a PGMO and one assistant professor of which PGMO and Asst professor being qualified as DNB teachers, two extra teacher posts are filled.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 08:08 PM IST