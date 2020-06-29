FPJ FOLLOW UP: Maharashtra Government launches largest plasma therapy project

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Monday launched Project PLATINA, the World’s largest convalescent plasma therapy trial-cum-treatment project for severe Covid 19 patients. The trials will be carried out in 17 medical colleges under the Department of Medical Education and Drugs and four colleges of BMC in Mumbai (21 centres).

CM Uddhav Thackeray, who inaugurated the project, said Rs 16.65 crore has been allocated from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the plasma therapy trials. He hoped that it would be a landmark trial in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. ‘’It will be World’s largest trial-cum-treatment project in the world, where we intend to benefit and save around 500 lives of critically ill Covid 19 patients of Maharashtra,’’ he noted.

Thackeray further announced that the entire plasma therapy treatment will be free of cost to all the patients of Maharashtra admitted in the above centers. All critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml of convalescent plasma.The plasma of recovered Covid 19 patients contains antibodies, which help in fighting infection and help critically ill patients.

Thackeray inaugurated the commencement of the Clinical Trials, launching of COVID19 Plasma Banks in 13 centres, commencement of Plasma Collection from eligible donors and permitting Emergency Authorisation of Convalescent Plasma in Mild and Moderate cases in Dedicated COVID Hospitals -- Government, Private and Charitable.

FPJ had reported on June 17 the statement of Minister of Medical Education and Drugs that the government medical college at Nagpur will initially steer this entire exercise and establishment of plasma banks on the lines of blood banks across the state.

The entire process of planning, getting clearances and completing dedicated COVID19 plasma banks has been done in 21 days.

According to the Department of Medical Education and Drugs, the donors are available in large numbers and have reported no weakness whatsoever after plasma donation.