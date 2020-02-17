FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Sharad Pawar wants ministers to focus on time management & clear files urgently

Mumbai: Amidt party's differences with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over allowing NIA to probe Elgar Parishad case and his nod for holding National Population Register exercise, the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday asked party ministers to focus on coordination with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies and also pay adequate attention on the growth of party in the state. Pawar has given a 10 point agenda to the ministers to vigorously implement and submit periodical reports to the party for further action.

It will be mandatory for ministers to participate at the monthly meeting with key leaders and quarterly meeting of the party. Ministers will have to participate in party workshops not only in their respective constituencies and districts but also in other constituencies too. NCP chief asked ministers to inform in advance their travel schedule to the district units so that leaders can join them.

The ministers will have to keep the party organisation in the loop when it comes to the publicity that they and their respective ministry programmes was received in the press, social media and TV channels.

Senior minister told FPJ,'' Pawar asked the ministers to focus on time management while clearing the files, meeting members of people who thronged in Mantralaya, official residence and constituency office. There should not be pendency of file and the subject on cabinet agenda should be sent immediately. The department secretary should be made to take all steps for the implementation of the cabinet decision.'' Further, Pawar insisted that the ministers should on a priority pay attention on the promises given in the assembly poll manifesto including loan waiver, job creation.

Moreover, Pawar asked ministers to periodically submit their performance and work report to the party office. The ministers were told to recommend the names of their supporters who can be appointed on the various government undertakings assigned in the NCP quota.

As far as the present status of Dhangar reservation is concerned, the ministers were told to look into the TISS report submitted to the previous BJP government and how it can be implemented. BJP had promised to provide reservation to the Dhangar community but failed during its five year tenure.