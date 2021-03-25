FPJ Exclusive: Wives of high-ranking IPS officers on board of directors of Juhu realty firm; Maha Govt may probe potential conflict of interest

Mumbai: The ongoing controversy over former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s corruption charges against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday took a dramatic twist after the existence of a real estate firm run by the wives of all senior IPS officers, with an office at Juhu, came to the notice of the state government.

The name of the company is Shreyas Home Management Private Ltd, a real estate and renting business. The government may order an inquiry to find potential conflict of interest and also whether the company had benefited because of the positions held by the serving IPS officers.

A senior home department officer told The Free Press Journal, “The company’s board of directors include Manisha Sadanand Date, Savita Param Bir Singh, Suruchi Bharti, Alka Saxena and Megha Vivek Phansalkar. They are wives of high-ranking IPS officers. The issue was discussed at the state cabinet held on Wednesday, in which ministers made a strong case for a probe into the company’s functioning and especially into the potential conflict of interest. The wives of these officers have every right to do their business and there is no reason to take any objection. But whether serving police officers, including Param Bir Singh, who was shunted out as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and posted as DG Home Guards, have provided details to the state government needs to be looked into.” Further, the officer said the company was engaged in the realty and renting business, which is passing through a difficult phase due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Have high-ranking officers influenced the company’s working and have their posts helped the company get business? These are questions which were raised at Wednesday’s cabinet and the government will seek an explanation from the IPS officers and may thereafter order a probe,’’ said the officer.

According to the company’s documents with the home department, Shreyas Home Management Private Limited has been in the real estate and renting business for the last 15 years and is currently in active operation. The company’s registered address is Vasundhara Coop Hsg Soc Ltd Plot No 7/5 CTS No 36, JVPD Scheme, Juhu Mumbai 49.

The company’s authorised capital stands at Rs 5 lakh and has 88.45005 per cent paid up capital, which is Rs 4.42 lakh. The company’s last AGM happened on September 29, 2017 and it had last updated its financials on March 31, 2017, as per the ministry of corporate affairs.