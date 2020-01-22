FPJ Exclusive: Tanhaji may be tax free, govt to refund SGST

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will take a formal decision to declare the Ajay Devgan starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax free. The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, is slated to meet on Wednesday and will give its approval for it.
Already, the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh and Harayana have declared the film tax-free on the ground that people can draw inspiration from Tanaji Malusare's sacrifice and courage.
The state cabinet will also take a decision to refund the state goods and services tax (SGST). Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat had clarified that the entertainment tax has been subsumed in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) which was earlier under the Revenue Ministry that was responsible for making any movie tax-free.
The government will now refund SGST. Minister of Woman and Child Welfare Yashomati Thakur in her recent tweet said that the cabinet at its meeting held on January 15 was unanimous in declaring the movie tax-free.
