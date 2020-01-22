FPJ Exclusive: Tanhaji may be tax free, govt to refund SGST

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will take a formal decision to declare the Ajay Devgan starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax free. The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, is slated to meet on Wednesday and will give its approval for it.

Already, the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh and Harayana have declared the film tax-free on the ground that people can draw inspiration from Tanaji Malusare's sacrifice and courage.