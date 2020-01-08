FPJ Exclusive: MVA govt has receives Rs 30,000 crore worth investment offers

Some investors who have evinced interest include Mastercard which is keen to set up a production facility and back up office near Pune (Rs 7,500 crore); Chinese battery manufacturing company ATC near Thane (Rs 5,000 crore); Chinese motor company Foton near Pune (Rs 7,000 crore); NLMK, one of the four largest steel companies in Russia, in Aurangabad (Rs 2,500 crore).

In addition, the state government has also received about 7 to 8 proposals with investment between Rs 700 and Rs 1,000 crore in pipeline.

The Industries department officer, who is engaged in talks with these investors, told FPJ, '' Despite present economic slowdown, these investors are keen to invest in Maharashtra which they feel is their favoured destination because of investor friendly policies and the state's location.

MIDC has a land bank of more than 1 lakh hectares and so providing land to them is not an issue. These investors will be entitled to a slew of incentives.''

He further informed that these projects are expected to generate direct and indirect employment as the government has laid emphasis on 80% jobs to locals.

Mastercard Incorporated is an American multinational financial services corporation headquartered in the Mastercard International Global Headquarters in Purchase, New York, United States.

The company has zeroed in on Pune for its proposed investment. ATC Lifestyle is a Hong Kong-based company playing a leading role in the portable power solution, battery, and battery charger manufacturing industry.

The company proposes to produce batteries for electric vehicles which are now being promoted by the Central and state government.

Foton Motor Group is involved in the manufacture of commercial vehicles, including medium and heavy-duty trucks, light-duty trucks, vans, pickups buses, and construction machinery vehicle.

Further, NLMK is involved in construction, machine building, production of energy equipment and large-diameter pipes.