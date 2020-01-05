'Act and assert now': MVA legislators urges CM Thackeray to take allies on board and start working

Mumbai: Almost a week after the swearing in of 36 ministers, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has made portfolio allocation. However, legislators insist that Thackeray should adopt no-nonsense approach to improve governance and remove red tape in administration. ‘’Act and assert now’’ says legislators of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Although Thackeray and six ministers had taken oath on November 28, for want of sufficient number of ministers, the functioning in Mantralaya and in districts had not gathered momentum. Shiv Sena legislators, in particular, argue that Thackeray should take allies on board so that opposition won’t get an opportunity to target the government.

Shiv Sena legislator Anil Babar, who is unhappy over denial of the ministerial berth, clarified that he is not resigning but wants the government to not waste further time as the ministers should start working in their respective departments. ‘’There are a host of issues. The administration had come to a halt in the absence of ministers. Now it is time to act,’’ he noted.

Maha Vikas Aghadi government faces multiple challenges as the government will now have to streamline the implementation of crop loan waiver scheme, provide assistance to the farmers hit by untimely rains and hailstorm, revive the investment process, provide much-needed policy and administrative boost to various sectors to promote jobs especially during the present economic slow down and expedite implementation of slew of infrastructure and irrigation projects to avoid time and cost overrun.

Despite government’s clarification that farmers with loan up to Rs 2 lakh will benefit due to loan waiver scheme, the opposition is stepping up attack against the government for lack of clarity. The revenue and cooperation departments will have to work in coordination to remove loopholes and cover the genuine farmers.

Minister of Minority Affairs and Skill Development Nawab Malik blamed opposition for running misinformation campaign. ‘’The portfolio allocation has been done. Ministers will start functioning from Monday to take Maharashtra ahead by addressing the issues faced by various sections,’’ he noted.

Moreover, legislators want Thackeray and his ministers to launch the implementation of Common Minimum Programme at the earliest. ‘’The government has launched crop loan waiver and Rs 10 meal scheme. But there are several other commitments which will have to be fulfilled for the betterment of all section. This can be done by ministers and legislators together,’’ said Congress legislator Amin Patel.

As far as Mumbai is concerned, the Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said the objective is to complete slew of transport infrastructure projects as per schedule to avoid cost and time overruns. ‘’The government has not stayed any project and it will complete all projects which will provide much needed relief to Mumbaikars,’’ he noted.