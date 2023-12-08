FPJ Exclusive: Mumbai Crime Branch Initiates Global Probe In Mahadev Betting App & Match-Fixing Case

Twitter

In a recent development, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has initiated a global investigation into the Mahadev betting app and match-fixing case.

According to sources privy to the probe, the SIT team has contacted domain service provider companies in the US, UK, Netherlands, and Caribbean countries, crucial for uncovering the main culprits behind the Mahadev betting app and its subsidiaries.

Apart from the Mahadev and Khiladi betting books, numerous other betting apps, such as Fair Play, Lotus 365, Tiger Exchange, 11xplay, 99exch, Bet Bhai, BJ88, CBTF, Coexch99, Fairbook247, Fair Exchange, Laserbook 247, Winbuzz, ReddyAnna, and SportsX9, are allegedly actively engaged in betting.

Betting apps connected to Mahadev's web portal

According to the SIT complaint, they are all connected with the Mahadev betting app, web portal, and the Saurabh Chandrakar syndicate. This syndicate is purportedly earning a substantial amount from betting, and significant transactions have occurred through these betting portals and apps.

Many of these Mahadev subsidiaries' websites and apps are run by the UK-based Flutter Entertainment's subsidiary, Betfair. These include exchanges such as TigerExchange, 11xplay, Lotus365, and Laser247. The gambling licenses for Mahadev and Khiladi betting apps are registered in the Netherlands, and several other betting and gambling licenses are obtained from Antigua, Costa Rica, and Barbuda. They provide online-based licenses too.

QR codes played pivotal role

Reliable sources indicate that the SIT has engaged with payment gateways to track bank account transactions associated with betting accounts.

During the investigation, both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the SIT found that QR codes played a pivotal role in accepting global bets money for betting was exclusively transferred through QR codes, making it impossible to trace the originating account. The payment gateway serves as the sole source to identify the account where betting money was received, deposited, and subsequently transacted to other bank accounts.

Meanwhile, the SIT team discovered that Amit Sharma, one of the accused in the Mahadev match-fixing and betting case, was involved in a real estate business in Mumbai. A close aide of Saurabh Chandrashekhar, Amit Sharma is a partner in Mustaqeem (Dawood Ibrahim's brother) business. Allegedly, on Chandrakar's instructions, Amit Sharma became a business partner with Mustqeem in various ventures based in Dubai, including the betting business.

According to sources privy to the probe Following Mustqeem's directives, Amit Sharma invested a huge amount in various construction projects in Mira Road, Malad, and Andheri. According to sources, the absconding accused Amit Sharma has collaborated with several developers in Mumbai and Delhi, investing as a venture. The agency suspects that through Sharma D company is funneling black money into the real estate business in Mumbai and Delhi.