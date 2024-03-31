FPJ Exclusive: Meet Anusha Subramanian, Former Journalist Turned Mountaineer, Championing Inclusivity & Adventure

This is not just a tale of personal transformation but a story of inspiration and a call to action for inclusivity in the world of adventure and beyond. This is the story of Anusha Subramanian, an erstwhile award-winning mainstream journalist and now a mountaineer who is working towards building awareness about the inclusion of persons and children with disability in the outdoors.

Her journey from the bustling newsrooms of India's top publications to the serene and challenging terrains of the Himalayas and Africa's Kilimanjaro is a testament to her relentless pursuit of passion and a life of purpose.

Pursuing Journalism As A Career, Leads To Self Discovery For Anusha

From an early age, Anusha's curiosity and fascination with journalism set her on a path to a successful career. Watching DD national news daily as a child, she dreamed of making her mark in the field. Her determination led her to prestigious roles at publications like Mid-Day, The Observer of Business & Politics, Business Standard, and Business Today, where she became a notable investigative journalist. Her dedication and skill brought her significant recognition, including the British Chevening Scholarship and the Red Ink National Award for excellence in journalism.

However, beneath the surface of her successful career, Anusha harboured a growing sense of unrest, a yearning for something more meaningful than the stories confined to paper and screen. This restlessness was a call to the outdoors, to the mountains that promised not just adventure but a deeper connection with the world and herself. Her dual passion for sports and

the outdoors, nurtured alongside her demanding job, became the catalyst for a bold decision that would alter the course of her life.

Anusha Subramanian's Journey From Journalist To Mountaineer

In 2013, Anusha bravely left behind her distinguished journalism career for the unpredictable yet promising call of the mountains. Her solo bike ride from Mumbai to Goa marked both a liberation and a reflective pause, heralding her pivot towards mountaineering—a shift propelled not by the mere pursuit of adventure but by a profound urge to blend her adventurous spirit with her journalistic talents for storytelling and societal betterment.

That same year, the tragic Uttarakhand flash floods provided a poignant opportunity for Anusha to enact her deep-seated beliefs. Collaborating with Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to conquer Everest, she embarked on relief missions that spawned Summiting4Hope (S4H), a social initiative she co-launched with Guneet Puri, a fellow woman mountaineer. S4H, rooted in a collective ambition to harness adventure sports for the welfare of mountain communities, led to impactful projects ranging from fundraising treks to reconstructing homes for flood victims.

Anusha Subramanian's Humanitarian Efforts And Sustainable Mountain Ventures

Anusha's commitment extended further as she engaged in relief operations with the NGO Goonj during the 2014 Kashmir floods and the catastrophic 2015 Nepal earthquake, showcasing the transformative union of passion and social work.

In 2014, Anusha also co-founded Bohemian Adventures with 2 of her women fellow mountaineer friends Guneet Puri and Shashi Bahuguna, with a vision to take everyone to the mountains and also to create more sustainable opportunities for the mountain communities they cherished. This venture allowed Anusha to integrate her mountaineering expertise with her commitment to social responsibility, training local village girls from Uttarakhand as trekking guides and providing guests with well-curated authentic trekking experiences.

Anusha Subramanian's Journey Towards Inclusive Outdoor Adventures

In 2015, Anusha embraced a pivotal shift toward inclusivity when she questioned the barriers preventing inclusive treks, recognizing that while the natural world offers equal opportunity for all, it is society that imposes limitations on who can and cannot engage in certain activities. As an accomplished mountaineer and trekking guide, she decided to challenge these distinctions and advocate for outdoor adventures accessible to everyone.

Anusha took a significant step in her commitment to inclusivity by developing her skills in assisting visually impaired individuals and others with disabilities, thus beginning her journey as a sighted guide for inclusive treks. She leveraged her abilities as an able-bodied guide, recognising the profound impact she could have. After rigorous training in outdoor support for those with disabilities, especially the visually impaired, she dedicated three years to volunteering. During this time, Anusha was instrumental in generating funds through her social initiative S4H that enabled individuals with disabilities, who lacked the resources, to partake in adventure trips, thus breaking down financial barriers to inclusivity in the great outdoors.

Anusha Subramanian's Pioneering Adventures In Inclusive Journeys

In 2017, she was part of a high-altitude tandem cycling expedition from Manali to Khardungla Pass (M2K). It was Anusha's first participation in this 550 KM inclusive ride that consisted of blind and able-bodied cyclists. The ride was completed in 8 days.

This journey set the stage for her to spearhead and direct India's inaugural inclusive ascent in 2018 to Mt Kilimanjaro, towering at 5,895 meters (19,341 feet) as the tallest free-standing mountain in Africa and the world, alongside three blind men and ten sighted participants. This venture transcended mere accomplishment to stand as a profound testament to the potential of individuals with disabilities. Characterized by bravery, collaborative spirit, and shared confidence, this expedition broke down preconceived notions and underscored the urgent call for enhanced access and inclusivity in the realm of outdoor exploration.

Anusha's 2019 Adventurous Trail Challenge In Maharashtra

In 2019 she along with her visually impaired adventurous visually impaired friend Sanket Bhirud conquered a 50KM trail challenge in Maharashtra’s Sahyadri Mountain range and completed it in 16 hours. This trail challenge serves as a compelling testament to her commitment to removing barriers and making the vast beauty of the outdoors accessible to all. Today, Anusha continues to pave the way for inclusivity through her work with Bohemian Adventures where they curate inclusive treks. What initially started for Anusha with guiding only the blind and visually impaired how now extended to guiding adults with medical conditions such as Parkinson's and other medical conditions, children on the spectrum, and children with ADHD and learning disabilities.

Anusha's Trek To Everest Base Camp With Parkinson's Patient

In 2022, she trekked to Everest Base Camp with a Parkinson’s patient

and completed the trek. Anusha's journey, transforming from a renowned journalist into a pioneering mountaineer and champion for inclusivity, unfolds as an inspiring saga of pursuing one's passion despite the challenges. It's a story that inspires action and change, encouraging us to look beyond our limitations and envision a world where adventure and the beauty of nature are accessible to everyone. Through her endeavours, Anusha not only brings people closer to the mountains but also closer to understanding the true essence of inclusivity and the boundless potential within each of us.

Anusha's Motto In Life

Anusha believes that to change something you have to be the change yourself. She has been practising this for Paraphrased: Over the past few years, she has dedicated herself to promoting diversity and inclusivity for individuals with disabilities in outdoor activities. Her goal is to create a more welcoming environment for everyone, emphasizing that no one should be excluded. She firmly believes that through inclusion, great accomplishments can be attained.