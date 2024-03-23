FPJ IMPACT: Firm Sacks HR Manager Over Sexual Harassment Claims

FPJ IMPACT: Mumbai Firm Sacks HR Manager Over Sexual Harassment Claims | Representational Image

A human resources manager working for a private company was suspended on Saturday for asking for sexual favours from a woman in return for releasing her provident fund.

Company releases statement after firing the accused

Sushant Mankar, 24, was immediately suspended by Dirt Busters India after a sexual harassment case was filed against him. The company released a statement, staying, "We have taken note of the police complaint and as the matter is sub-judice, we will await the conclusion of the investigation to which we have assured our complete support. In the meantime, the company has decided that his services be immediately suspended until further notice. The company has a robust employee policy which does not tolerate any kind of discrimination, sexual misconduct or harassment of women."

FPJ's report on the case

The FPJ had on March 23, 2024, reported about the FIR filed by the Kherwadi police against Mankar for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a woman.The company clarified that Malankar was an HR executive assistant of the company. He was only handling the profile of maintaining the statutory components of employee salaries.

The woman alleged that the manager delayed the release of her late father’s provident fund (PF) and demanded sexual favours from her by sending obscene messages to her on her mobile phone.

The company's statement further stated, "We will not be responsible for any actions of Sushant Mankar and anyone dealing with him in whatsoever manner will do so at their own risk."

The company is a facility management company incorporated in 2003 having multinational companies as their clients. The Company has more than 650 employees on its payroll who are deployed at client sites all over the MMR region (Mumbai Metropolitan Region).

A 23-year-old woman filed a case against Sushant Mankar under IPC section 509 (b) (about words intended to insult the modesty of a woman) along with section 67 (a) (regarding the material published or transmitted in electronic form that contains sexually explicit content) of the Information Technology Act at the Kherwadi police station on March 20.