Mumbai: HR Manager Held For Demanding Sexual Favours From Woman Seeking Late Father’s PF

The Kherwadi police on Friday arrested the human resources manager of Dirt Busters India Pvt Ltd, Sushant Mankar (24), for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a 23-year-old woman. The woman alleged that the manager delayed the release of her late father’s provident fund (PF) and demanded sexual favours from her by sending obscene messages to her on her mobile phone.

Rajendra Mulik, Senior Police Inspector, Kherwadi Police, said, "We have detained the accused and are scrutinising his mobile phone. Following the investigation, appropriate legal action will be taken. The accused has no prior criminal record and resides in Chembur."

A 23-year-old woman filed a case against Sushant Mankar under IPC section 509 (b) (about words intended to insult the modesty of a woman) along with section 67 (a) (regarding the material published or transmitted in electronic form that contains sexually explicit content) of the Information Technology Act at the Kherwadi police station on March 20.

According to the FIR, the victim resides in Siddharth Nagar, Bandra East, with her 75-year-old grandmother and 19-year-old brother. She works as a house help, and her parents were divorced when she was four years old. Her father took on the responsibility for her upbringing and nominated her as the beneficiary of his PF account. Her father was employed at Dirt Busters India Pvt Ltd from 2009 to 2015 and passed away in 2015 when she was 15 years old. In 2018, she visited the Provident Fund office located in Bandra East, where she was informed that her father's PF file had been forwarded to Sushant Mankar, HR Manager at Dirt Busters India Pvt Ltd, for approval. The PF office was assured that the funds would be deposited into her account within 45 days.

However, despite 90 days passing without any progress, she reached out to Mankar via mobile phone in 2019 to inquire about the PF. Since she had been in contact with Mankar via mobile phone, she alleges in her complaint that Mankar sent her messages via WhatsApp, stating that he would assist her in receiving her father's PF amount but demanded a physical relationship in return. He sent her obscene messages, which she chose to ignore. Distressed by this, she ultimately decided to file a case against Mankar and approached the Kherwadi police.