Mumbai Youth Jumps In Front Of Moving Bengaluru Metro At Attiguppe; Dies | Representational Image/ Pexels

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old man from Mumbai died after jumping on to the Bengaluru Metro track and being hit by a moving train near the Attiguppe station on Thursday afternoon. Metro services between Magadi Road and Challaghatta stations on the Purple Line were disrupted for about oneand-a-half hours.

Dhruv Thakkar, was a first year BA LLB student at the prestigious National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru, is said to have taken the extreme step out of depression.

The Chandra Layout police have registered a case and are trying to ascertain whether there are any other reasons for the suicide. The police have also informed his parents who live in Mumbai and are expected to reach Bengaluru soon.

Thakkar Jumped In Front Of The Metro All Of A Sudden

Thakkar along with two of his friends a boy and a girl came to Attiguppe metro station to board a train, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru West) S Girish. Thakkar, who was on the phone when the train arrived at the station around 2.20 pm, walked to the end of the platform even as his friends walked with him thinking to take the next metro.

When the train started moving out of the station, Thakkar jumped on to the tracks. His friends tried to pull him away when the train approached him but Thakkar placed his head on the track and died on the spot, Girish said.

The body was dragged for eight meters before the metro train stopped and was cut into pieces. The police removed the body from the tracks with the help of Namma Metro officials and took it to the Victoria Hospital mortuary. Metro train services resumed around 4 pm, officials said.

The incident has shaken NLSIU. Sudhir Krishnaswamy, the Vice Chancellor, expressed profound sadness over Thakkar's death, describing him as a warm and compassionate individual, loved by both peers and faculty. The university, in solidarity with the student's family and friends, announced the suspension of all classes for the remainder of the week.

The university has also organised a condolence meeting scheduled for Friday, inviting members of the NLS community to pay their respects. Additionally, welfare support services and counselling facilities have been made available to aid anyone in need during this challenging time.