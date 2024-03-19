FPJ Exclusive: ATS Reveals Bank Account Holder Used By Pakistani Agents In INS Udaygiri Details Leak Case

Mumbai Dockyard Employee Arrested For Leaking INS Udaygiri’s Deck, Submarine & Warship Details |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has found crucial evidence regarding the financial trail in the case involving Mazagon Dockyard employee Kalpesh Baikar. Baikar stands accused of compromising national security by sharing sketches of 25 warships and submarines with a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO).

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has identified the bank account holder whose account was exploited by a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) to transfer funds to the accused, Kalpesh Baikar.

The ATS sharing the investigation to the magistrate court revealed that they identified Kiran Pan Singh as the account holder whose account was exploit by the Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) masquerading as Sonali Sharma to conduct transactions in accused Baikar's account.

ATS officials shared details of the investigation with the court, revealing that Kiran Pal Singh, a retired SBI employee and senior citizen actively involved in digital currency, had purchased 24 dollar worth of digital currency through a well-known online exchange.

During this transaction, the seller of digital currency provided Singh with a UPI ID to transfer the money. Unbeknownst to Singh, the UPI ID was linked to accused Baikar's bank account in Alibag. Singh transferred Rs. 2000 through G-Pay, unwittingly facilitating transactions for the PIO.

According to reliable sources, during the investigation of the case, it was revealed that the ISI was using digital currency to fund terrorism and for their operations, employing a honey trap strategy to avoid leaving a footprint of their involvement. Currently, the ATS is scrutinizing Kiran Pal Singh's digital currency account in connection with this revelation.

ATS will present Kiren Pal Singh to the Panvel Magistrate Court on Wednesday to record his statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

And in this way the PIO, who identified herself as Sonali Sharma, sent Rs2,000 to Baikar from using kiran pan singh SBI bank account in New Delhi on his 29th birthday to purchase a gift of his choice.

According to sources, Baikar had expressed a desire to meet Sharma on his birthday. However, the agent assured him they would meet soon and sent the money as a token of affection.

ATS stated that they are still trying to identify the PIO agent who introduced herself as Sonali Sharma and allegedly trapped the accused Baikar in a honey trap to obtain sketches of warships and submarines, compromising national security.

ATS informed the court that the cyber cell is still working on uncovering Sonali Sharma's real identity. The court sent Kalpesh Baikar to judicial custody for 14 days.