FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Maharashtra has to be the driver for India to become $ 5 trillion economy, says new MITRA VC Mr Ajay Ashar | Sourced Photo

Hours after his appointment as the vice chairman of the newly created Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), Mr Ajay Ashar in an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal explains his strategy.

Q: What is your comment on the government’s decision?

A: I am thankful to the state government for putting trust and faith in me. I am hopeful that we should align ourselves with the requirements of Maharashtra and am very happy to give our thoughts and suggestions. The entire thrust will be to make Maharashtra self-sufficient, achieve sustainable growth, combat climate change and speed up economic growth.

Q: MITRA will play a crucial role in achieving the State Government’s ambitious target of a $1 trillion economy by 2027 and $3.5 trillion by 2047. What is your thought on this?

A: If India has to become a $5 trillion economy, Maharashtra will have to be a driver. I strongly feel that if India has to achieve its target of a $5 trillion economy, Maharashtra has to be at the forefront to become a $ 2 trillion economy. Otherwise, it will be difficult for the country to hit its target. We will help CM and DCM to achieve their vision and goals.

Q: However, how can this be achieved considering the domestic and global challenges?

A: In every adversity, there lies an opportunity. You need to identify the thrust areas and see to it that whatever vision is set will have to be executed and implemented with the active support and participation of various stakeholders. We are sure that all stakeholders will come forward and put in their best efforts.

Our emphasis will be on the overall development of the state with a holistic approach. While implementing the growth strategy, all segments will be taken into account be it agriculture, industry, infrastructure and commerce. This will help the state to achieve a new high in economic growth.