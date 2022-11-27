e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUddhav Thackeray criticising out of depression, people will know where money packed in refrigerator-size boxes in container had gone: Eknath Shinde

Uddhav Thackeray criticising out of depression, people will know where money packed in refrigerator-size boxes in container had gone: Eknath Shinde

Mr Shinde, who along with the legislators and ministers from his camp after taking the darshan of Kamakhya Devi left Guwahati for Mumbai, was replying to Mr Thackeray’s charge that the legislators took 50 ‘khoke’ (boxes full of money) to switch the loyalty.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde | PTI
Follow us on

A day after a scathing attack by Thackeray camp chief Mr Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde, who heads the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, hit back saying that the people of Maharashtra will know where the money packed in refrigerator-size boxes in containers had gone and how that was digested. 

Mr Shinde, who along with the legislators and ministers from his camp after taking the darshan of Kamakhya Devi left Guwahati for Mumbai, was replying to Mr Thackeray’s charge that the legislators took 50 ‘khoke’ (boxes full of money) to switch the loyalty.  

‘’Whatever I do, I do it openly. Do not hide. Some people do this secretly. People will come to know about hidden works (of Thackeray). Everyone knows where the containers full of ‘’khoke’’ the size of a refrigerator had gone and they were digested thereafter. One day it will come before the people of the state,’’ warned Mr Shinde. 

Mr Shinde, who along with the party ministers and legislators returned from Guwahati after fulfilling the vow to the Goddess Kamakhya, said the party spokesman and the school education minister Mr Deepak Kesarkar had already announced yesterday that he will tell the people of the state who took the ‘’khoke’’ without directly naming Mr Thackeray. ‘’Instead of criticising us, they (Mr Thackeray) should introspect. Their morale is down as they are making criticism out of depression as they are getting shocks one after another. They have not recovered from those shocks and that’s why they are making such statements,’’ he claimed.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Kharghar must follow Vahal’s way for ‘no liquor’ status
article-image

Mr Shinde said that after the formation of Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra there has been a positive atmosphere in the state. People also have a good opinion about it.

Mr Shinde claimed that Mr Thackeray had been attacking them out of depression. The Shinde camp minister Mr Uday Samant also criticised his former boss and Mr Thackeray saying that ‘’Five months ago, we 40 MLAs were "tiger".We revolted. Hon. Eknath Shinde became Chief Minister. After that we became ‘’reda’’ (male buffalo). How irritating. I read somewhere that reda (male buffalo) is the vehicle of god of death.’’

Mr Shinde and Mr Samant were responding to Mr Thackeray’s statement that ‘’If you (rebel legislators) give 50 ‘’khoke’’ to farmers it will be good for them. However, there is no expectation from the Mindhe (Shinde) government. Even former minister Bachchu Kadu said that even if they go to someone's wedding, people talk about the ‘’khoke’’ but they will not be digested. Legislators defected as they were interested in ‘’khoke.’

Read Also
Slab falls off of foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Chandrapur; at least 20 injured
article-image

RECENT STORIES

FPJ SPECIAL | Mumbai: Tackling drug menace with local level awareness program

FPJ SPECIAL | Mumbai: Tackling drug menace with local level awareness program

Mumbai: Brace for water cuts on Nov 29-30

Mumbai: Brace for water cuts on Nov 29-30

Mumbai: Buyer gets refund with interest, to get rent if faulty machine not removed

Mumbai: Buyer gets refund with interest, to get rent if faulty machine not removed

Mumbai: Heroin worth Rs 50 cr seized; 2 flyers held

Mumbai: Heroin worth Rs 50 cr seized; 2 flyers held

Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park lion Jespa dies of illness

Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park lion Jespa dies of illness