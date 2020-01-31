FPJ Exclusive: FICCI delegation urges CM Thackeray to boost infra, tourism and financial services development

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) president Sangita Reddy during her maiden meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday made a slew of suggestions for state to achieve the ambitious target of $1 trillion economy. Reddy suggested that the government needs to step up efforts on infrastructure development, tourism, financial services and education. The focus be given on expediting developmental process in interior parts of Maharashtra.
Reddy extended FICCI's cooperation to the state government's endeavor to boost economic growth, attract domestic and foreign direct investments and create jobs. FICCI delegation comprised of senior Vice President Uday Shankar, Former President Rashesh Shah, Secretary General Dilip Chenoy while Thackeray was accompanied by Minister of Urban Development Eknath Shinde, Principal Secretaries Bhushan Gagrani and Vikas Kharge and Mumbai Metropolitan Commissioner RA Rajeev.
FICCI delegation suggested that it will do a comparative analysis of ease of doing business with other states. Maharashtra has slipped to 13th rank with 92.88 score in ease of doing business. Fadnavis-led government had taken additional measures to improve its rank and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to seek feedback from various stakeholders to improve state's rank. Thackeray has asked FICCI to carry out analysis at the earliest.
Further, Reddy emphasized the need for the development of Mumbai, Pune and Nashik, which is known as Golden Triangle to attract investments, needs to be developed as the Silicon Valley of India by focusing on the promotion of information technology, biotechnology, media and entertainment and medical education and hospitals. ''FICCI delegation suggested that towns in between Mumbai, Pune and Nashik can be developed on the lines of similar development took place between Los Angeles and San Francisco through world-class infrastructure, IT infrastructure and 24x7 stable power,'' said an officer present at the meeting.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)