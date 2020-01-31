FPJ Exclusive: FICCI delegation urges CM Thackeray to boost infra, tourism and financial services development

FICCI delegation suggested that it will do a comparative analysis of ease of doing business with other states. Maharashtra has slipped to 13th rank with 92.88 score in ease of doing business. Fadnavis-led government had taken additional measures to improve its rank and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to seek feedback from various stakeholders to improve state's rank. Thackeray has asked FICCI to carry out analysis at the earliest.

Further, Reddy emphasized the need for the development of Mumbai, Pune and Nashik, which is known as Golden Triangle to attract investments, needs to be developed as the Silicon Valley of India by focusing on the promotion of information technology, biotechnology, media and entertainment and medical education and hospitals. ''FICCI delegation suggested that towns in between Mumbai, Pune and Nashik can be developed on the lines of similar development took place between Los Angeles and San Francisco through world-class infrastructure, IT infrastructure and 24x7 stable power,'' said an officer present at the meeting.