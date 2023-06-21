FPJ Exclusive: Diesel Mafia Makes Comeback; Police Refuse To File FIR

Representational Image |

Fuel mafia have regrouped and returned to action in Wadala-Sewri area, where oil marketing companies have their terminal installations.

The Free Press Journal has an exclusive video of fuel theft taking place on Wednesday morning right outside Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) Sewri installation.

In the video, at least three people can be seen stealing fuel from an oil tanker.

Video shows two people atop tanker breaking open locking system

Cotton Green-based Gill Auto Service had placed an order for 10,000 litres of Motor Spirit (petrol) and another 10,000 litres of High Speed Diesel (HSD) and the tanker went inside the company’s premises at 8.30am and came out by 11am. It is alleged that the tanker immediately took a turn into one of the lanes close to the oil depot.

As the tankers are installed with GPS, the drivers park them close to the oil terminal to give the impression that the vehicles did not stop midway.

The video shows two people atop the tanker breaking open the electromechanical locking system in a few seconds. “It takes us at least 10-15 minutes to unlock this supposedly hi-tech and high security system. We are charged every month for this lock mechanism,” said Fatima Khan, joint secretary, Petrol Dealers Association (PDA).

These locks are Bluetooth-enabled and can be unlocked only by entering the one-time password.

After the locks were opened, suction pipes were put into compartments to siphon off HSD.

“This trend of shortage in fuel getting delivered started in April. The oil marketing company has capped up to 0.20% as acceptable loss while the fuel is in transit and until the delivery. The difference is reimbursed. However, we have been observing as much as 0.60% loss, which is way above acceptable standards. Now, multiply this with, for example, three-four tankers every week. Cumulatively, the loss runs into several thousands of rupees,” said Niranjan Singh Gill of Gill Auto Service.

BPCL representatives acknowledge theft, but police refuse to file FIR

Later, Gill claimed that BPCL representatives visited his fuel station and on inspection of the tanker acknowledged that a theft was suspected, as certain traces of diesel were found on the vehicle’s exterior. The tanker is owned and operated by a third party transport company.

Gill’s visited Kalachowkie Police Station but the police refused to lodge a first information report. He plans to pursue the case with higher authorities within the police.

An email was sent to BPCL spokesperson for clarification, but they did not respond.

Mafia operating from a long time

For years now, a mafia has been operating in Wadala-Sewri areas selling fuel to the public at heavily discounted rates. In June 2022, Mumbai Crime Branch had busted a diesel theft racket and seized 44,000 litres of fuel and arrested two people. Likewise, six people were arrested back in December 2020 for selling diesel at a discount to trucks and buses.

After each of the arrests, the police claimed that they suspected the involvement of some employees of oil marketing companies as well as transport operators who were hand-in-gloves with the mafia.