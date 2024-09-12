FPJ Dialogue: Achieving Target Of 100 Mn Inbound Tourists Very Difficult For India, Says Top Indian Tourism Official

Sagnik Chaudhary, deputy director general and regional director of west & central India at Ministry of Tourism | File Photo

Mumbai: While Indian government has set out a vision to make the country a one trillion USD tourism economy by 2047 with 100 million international visitors, Sagnik Chaudhary, deputy director general and regional director of west & central India at Ministry of Tourism said that it is very difficult to achieve the target without a focused progress in that direction.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal at the FPJ Dialogue on Wednesday, Chaudhary highlighted that the government’s aspiration to achieve the target of 100 million inbound visitors by 2047 is very difficult with the amount of investment coming to the tourism sector and the challenges like lack of infrastructure, skilled manpower and pay parity in the industry.

He highlighted that the current annual inbound tourist flow is 1.2 crores and to achieve the 2047 target, the country will need investment to develop five times the hospitality accommodation available in the country today.

Chaudhary said, “We can have aspirations but we should also ensure that we have enough facilities to fulfil those aspirations. We need to attract more investors and ensure pay parity to attract talent and keep them into this sector. Achieving this target will require political, bureaucratic as well as citizen-centric intent.”

The assistant DG also highlighted the need of destination development organisations to develop various destinations across the country by attracting best talents for consultations like Saudi Arabia’s planned urban area Neom. He added that the organisation should be constituted with a legal mandate and statute to give it powers to accomplish the task of synergising all the government departments.

Chaudhary also emphasised on the need to increase the budget allocated to the Ministry of Tourism, claiming that half of the budget is spent on infrastructure development. “The ministry has a budget of around Rs. 2500 crores, which is smaller in comparison to other ministries. The amount spent on developing tourism-related infrastructure can be executed by public works departments and the tourism ministry can actually use that amount to empower and support the stakeholders of tourism,” he said.

Highlighting the changing trend in India’s tourism industry, Chaudhary said that india has shifted from being tourism-centric to community-centric and there is a need to control over-tourism in some parts of the country. “Earlier what was good for tourism was believed to be good for the community but now what is good for the community is perceived to be good for tourism. We need to scientifically determine the carrying capacity of places like Kullu and Manali and then work towards decreasing the tourist flow,” he added.

Plans underway for an integrated tourism experience in Mumbai

Chaudhary said that he has plans to start a Mumbai Darshan bus service run by Indian Tourism Development Corporation which can cater to budget travellers and then upgrade it into a hop-on hop-off service. He added that Mumbai will be the first Indian city to have an integrated pass for accessing all modes of transport and tourist destinations within the city. “Once this plan works out, people will be able to use the same pass to board the local train, the metro, the BEST bus as well as visit any known monuments without buying separate tickets for each of them. This will be helpful for foreign as well as domestic tourists,” Chaudhary said.`