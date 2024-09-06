India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 9 LIVE: Six Medals Up For Grabs As Athletes Compete In Athletics, Powerlifting And Canoe

Image: X

12:22 PM: India's first event of the day starts at 1:30pm, with Yash Kumar competing in Canoe, men's kayak single 200m - KL1 heats

Having already won 25 medals in this years edition of the Paralympics, the number is likely to go up with as many as six medals on the offer.

The canoeists are in action today, as is Simran who finished fourth in the women’s 100m T12 – today she competes in Round 1 of the women’s 200m T12 event. Praveen Kumar will compete in the Men’s High Jump T64 final.

There is action in powerlifting and a host of events in athletics to come today.