India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 9 LIVE: Six Medals Up For Grabs As Athletes Compete In Athletics, Powerlifting And Canoe

12:22 PM: India's first event of the day starts at 1:30pm, with Yash Kumar competing in Canoe, men's kayak single 200m - KL1 heats
Preview
Having already won 25 medals in this years edition of the Paralympics, the number is likely to go up with as many as six medals on the offer.
The canoeists are in action today, as is Simran who finished fourth in the women’s 100m T12 – today she competes in Round 1 of the women’s 200m T12 event. Praveen Kumar will compete in the Men’s High Jump T64 final.
FPJ Shorts
Diljit Dosanjh Joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2: 'Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega Aur Akhri Hum'
Irani Cup 2024 To Be Relocated From Mumbai Due To Unfavourable Weather Conditions: Report
Bestiality! Lawyer Arrested After Shocking Video Shows Him Raping Cow In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur
Badlapur Station Firing: 'Law & Order In Maharashtra Has Collapsed', MVA's Wadettiwar, Aaditya Thackeray Slam Fadnavis For Being Too Busy In Politics
There is action in powerlifting and a host of events in athletics to come today.