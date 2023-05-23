 FPJ Cyber Secure: Mira Bhayandar woman loses ₹3 lakh trying to replace medicines online
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
FPJ Cyber Secure: Mira Bhayandar woman loses ₹3 lakh trying to replace medicines online | Representative photo

Mira Bhayandar: A 57-year-old woman from Mira Road has become the latest target of cybercrooks after being duped of Rs.3.46 lakh while attempting to replace medicines she had ordered from the online platform of a reputed e-pharmacy company.

In her complaint to the police, the senior citizen stated that she had received a parcel of medicines ordered on the e-platform. A day later, her doctor advised her to change the medicines and prescribed new ones.

Woman mistakenly contacts cyber fraudsters

While searching for the helpline number on a search engine, the complainant unintentionally contacted the cyber fraudsters who had apparently uploaded their own numbers. Posing as representatives of the e-pharmacy, the fraudsters deceived her into downloading a remote access application and convinced her to disclose her credit card details. Within minutes, Rs.3.46 lakh was deducted from her bank account. Realizing she had been duped, the complainant registered a complaint with the Mira Road police station. An offense under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been filed against the cyber criminals. Further investigations are underway.

