FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Loses ₹2.84 Lakh In Forex Trading Investment Scam

A 45-year-old man lost ₹2.84 lakh in a forex trading investment scam. The scamster assured the victim that if he invested 100 US dollars, he would earn a profit of ₹40-50,000.

According to the police, Santosh Patil (45), a technical consultant with a private company lives in Goregaon East. On November 11, at around 11 a.m. Patil saw an account about investments in trading on Instagram and quickly opened it and filled out his details.

Patil falls in a trap

At 11:25 a.m. he received a call from an unknown mobile number, the caller asked Patil if he was interested in investing his money in forex trading. Patil showed interest as the caller assured him that if he invested 100 US dollars, he would earn a profit of ₹40-50 thousand.

On November 13 at 11:34 a.m. Patil received another call from a man who introduced himself as Rahul Rane an employee of a trading company and asked Patil to invest ₹30,000 and provided HDFC bank account details. However, as Patil was at work he did not transfer the money, but the scamster kept on pressing him to transfer the money by calling him several times. Eventually, on the same day at 1:45 p.m. Patil transferred ₹30,000 via Gpay to the given account. Later, on the same day. Patil transferred various amounts in multiple transactions in the various accounts as per the fraudster's instructions, totalling ₹2,83,400. After that Patil attempted to contact the fraudsters, but the numbers were found to be switched off.

Patil realised he had been duped. He filed a case against Rahul Rane under section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code along with the relevant Information Technology Act at Vanrai police station on December 6.