 FPJ Cyber Secure: Flipkart's Delivery Executive Held For Embezzlement
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: Flipkart's Delivery Executive Held For Embezzlement

FPJ Cyber Secure: Flipkart's Delivery Executive Held For Embezzlement

The embezzlement came to light on May 14 when another Flipkart employee discovered that ₹1,23,715, intended for deposit, had been misappropriated. The suspicion turned towards Shailesh Dighaskar as he went incommunicado, the police said.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure |

Mira-Bhayandar: A 40-year-old man, who worked as a delivery executive with Flipkart, was arrested for alleged embezzlement of ₹1.23 lakh. With three similar offences already in his name, Shailesh Dighaskar has worked with Amazon and Swiggy as well, said the MHB Colony police.

Quoting the complainant, Abhishek Sail, 33, also a Flipkart employee, the cops said that Dighaskar was responsible for transporting parcels from the company's branch office. The embezzlement came to light on May 14 when Sail discovered that ₹1,23,715, intended for deposit, had been misappropriated. The suspicion turned towards Dighaskar as he went incommunicado, said the police.

Subsequently, a case was filed and a probe started with the scanning of the call records of the accused. With the help of a technical probe and human intelligence, the cops succeeded in tracing his location.

Criminal has a history of defrauding

On June 22, the police conducted a late-night raid at Dighaskar's residence, but he wasn't found there. The delivery executive was finally nabbed from a hotel in Mira Road. He has a history of defrauding online service marketplaces where he worked previously, the cops said. Dighaskar has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 408 (criminal breach of trust by a servant or a clerk) and remanded to police custody till June 26.

FPJ Cyber Secure

FPJ Cyber Secure |

Read Also
CBI Registers 2 Cases Against IL&FS Subsidiaries For Defrauding Banks
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: State Board School Forces Students To Shift To CBSE Curriculum

Navi Mumbai: State Board School Forces Students To Shift To CBSE Curriculum

Mumbai News: BMC Schools Extend Mission 'Admission Campaign' Amid Lukewarm Response

Mumbai News: BMC Schools Extend Mission 'Admission Campaign' Amid Lukewarm Response

Maharashtra: Parents To Face Hefty Penalties If Minor Children Caught Driving Vehicles

Maharashtra: Parents To Face Hefty Penalties If Minor Children Caught Driving Vehicles

Mumbai News: Another Car Stacking Column Collapses in Chembur

Mumbai News: Another Car Stacking Column Collapses in Chembur

Maharashtra: Deepak Kesarkar Challenges Sanjay Raut To Provide Evidence Of CM Shinde's Involvement...

Maharashtra: Deepak Kesarkar Challenges Sanjay Raut To Provide Evidence Of CM Shinde's Involvement...