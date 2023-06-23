FPJ Cyber Secure: Flipkart's Delivery Executive Held For Embezzlement

FPJ Cyber Secure |

Mira-Bhayandar: A 40-year-old man, who worked as a delivery executive with Flipkart, was arrested for alleged embezzlement of ₹1.23 lakh. With three similar offences already in his name, Shailesh Dighaskar has worked with Amazon and Swiggy as well, said the MHB Colony police.

Quoting the complainant, Abhishek Sail, 33, also a Flipkart employee, the cops said that Dighaskar was responsible for transporting parcels from the company's branch office. The embezzlement came to light on May 14 when Sail discovered that ₹1,23,715, intended for deposit, had been misappropriated. The suspicion turned towards Dighaskar as he went incommunicado, said the police.

Subsequently, a case was filed and a probe started with the scanning of the call records of the accused. With the help of a technical probe and human intelligence, the cops succeeded in tracing his location.

Criminal has a history of defrauding

On June 22, the police conducted a late-night raid at Dighaskar's residence, but he wasn't found there. The delivery executive was finally nabbed from a hotel in Mira Road. He has a history of defrauding online service marketplaces where he worked previously, the cops said. Dighaskar has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 408 (criminal breach of trust by a servant or a clerk) and remanded to police custody till June 26.

