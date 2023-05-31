FPJ Cyber Secure: Film artist loses ₹6L in part-time job scam in Mumbai's Jogeshwari

Representative image |

Mumbai: A 39-year-old film artist was duped of around Rs6 lakh in an online part-time job scam. A case was registered on Monday against an unidentified cyber fraudster for cheating and violations of the Information and Technology Act at the Khar police station.

Job offer received on Telegram

According to the first information report, Ganeshan Nadar from Jogeshwari received a message on his Telegram account on May 26, which offered a lucrative part-time job. The fraudster sent an application link to the aggrieved, which the latter found 'very interesting' and hence downloaded the app.

Accused looted around Rs 6 lakh from the victim

The accused gave a task to Nadar and credited Rs1,000 to his bank account after the assignment was completed. On the second occasion, he was asked to pay Rs11,000 after which Rs18,283 was credited to his account. On the third instance, the fraudster asked for Rs29,009 and later Rs37,965 profit was credited to Nadar's account. When the accused realised that his target was completely in his grip, he convinced the complainant to transfer Rs5.97 lakh.