FPJ Cyber Secure: Bandra man duped of ₹1.35 lakh through fake Instagram ad

Mumbai: Bandra police have registered a complaint against unknown people for allegedly duping a man of Rs1.35 lakh. According to the FIR, the victim, Don Dais (30), was scrolling through Instagram when he came across an ad that read, ‘Invest Rs1,900 and get Rs19,000 in return.”

He contacted the page and paid the amount. Soon he received a message stating that he had won Rs48,902 but needed to pay 'commission' of Rs12,283. Dias paid the commission, but he did not receive the money due to an “error”. The accused then lured him to pay more money.

Dais realised that he had been duped of Rs1.35 lakh. The police have registered an FIR against unknown people.