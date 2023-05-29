 FPJ Cyber Secure: Bandra man duped of ₹1.35 lakh through fake Instagram ad
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: Bandra man duped of ₹1.35 lakh through fake Instagram ad

FPJ Cyber Secure: Bandra man duped of ₹1.35 lakh through fake Instagram ad

According to the FIR, the victim, Don Dais (30), was scrolling through Instagram when he came across an ad that read, ‘Invest Rs1,900 and get Rs19,000 in return.”

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure: Pune teen held for hacking 90,000 admit cards of MPSC’s Group B and C exam |

Mumbai: Bandra police have registered a complaint against unknown people for allegedly duping a man of Rs1.35 lakh. According to the FIR, the victim, Don Dais (30), was scrolling through Instagram when he came across an ad that read, ‘Invest Rs1,900 and get Rs19,000 in return.”

He contacted the page and paid the amount. Soon he received a message stating that he had won Rs48,902 but needed to pay 'commission' of Rs12,283. Dias paid the commission, but he did not receive the money due to an “error”. The accused then lured him to pay more money.

Dais realised that he had been duped of Rs1.35 lakh. The police have registered an FIR against unknown people.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Elderly Mumbai resident swindled of ₹1.73 lakh in cyber fraud case
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Bandra man duped of ₹1.35 lakh through fake Instagram ad

FPJ Cyber Secure: Bandra man duped of ₹1.35 lakh through fake Instagram ad

Mumbai: Kandivali man shot dead in broad daylight; investigations on

Mumbai: Kandivali man shot dead in broad daylight; investigations on

Mumbai: CBI registers a case of fraud against real estate company

Mumbai: CBI registers a case of fraud against real estate company

Thane: Brother-Sister duo drown at a Dombivali lake while bathing their pet dog

Thane: Brother-Sister duo drown at a Dombivali lake while bathing their pet dog

Mumbai News: Man arrested for attacking on duty police officer

Mumbai News: Man arrested for attacking on duty police officer