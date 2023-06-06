FPJ Cyber Secure: Elderly Woman Loses ₹1.42 lakh To Power Bill Fraud In Mira Road | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: A 60-year-old woman from Mira Road who has retired from a law firm became the latest victim of cyber crooks after she lost more than ₹1.42 lakh to electricity bill fraud. In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that she received a message on her WhatsApp number informing that the electric supply of her apartment will be disconnected owing to unpaid bills.

The crook offered to help make payment

A day later she received a call from a person claiming to be an official from the power supply company. Under the guise of offering help in making the payment, the caller asked the complainant to click on a link and pay ₹101. The unsuspecting complainant complied and ended up losing ₹1,42,927 which was fraudulently withdrawn from her bank accounts.

The cyber crook had apparently made her install a remote access application to take control over her mobile phone and bank accounts. An offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act of 2000 has been registered against the unidentified caller at the Mira Road police station.