FPJ Cyber Secure: Elderly Man Loses ₹6.54 Lakh In KYC Renewal Fraud

A retired senior citizen from Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli was duped to the tune of ₹6.54 lakhs by cyber fraudsters.

The case which makes even the cops scratch their heads happened on Monday afternoon at around 1:45 pm when he got a call from a person who claimed to be a bank executive from a popular international bank, where the victim, Bhupen Sawant (name changed) has a savings account. The "executive" told him his KYC needed an update, and if he failed to update it, his bank account would be blocked.

Sawant believed what was told to him, and he in return asked him ways to update his KYC. Sawant was told to open the bank's mobile application which was already installed on his mobile phone, and update his PAN Card number and his birth date.

"I did all the things he asked": Victim

"I did all the things he asked, and then he told me to wait as his server was down. He then told me I could cut the call if I wanted as the server would update my details in some hours. I disconnected the call and proceeded with my day," said Sawant in his statement to the police.

By evening, after 4, Sawant left home as usual to the local vegetable market. After buying some, while he opened his Google Pay to make payment, he noticed a huge chunk of money had disappeared from his bank account. After he rechecked the app and passbook, he approached the police and narrated the entire matter while subsequently registering an FIR against unknown persons.

Sawant repeatedly assured the cops that he had not shared any password or OTP with them and that he did not receive any OTP in the first place, leaving the cops as confused as Sawant.

