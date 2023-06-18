 FPJ Cyber Secure: Businessman Duped By Relatives, Friends Of ₹7.5 Crore
The two accused, part of a racket, allegedly siphoned off Rs 7.5 crore from the bank accounts of a city-based businessman over the last four years.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
FPJ Cyber Secure |

The police have arrested two people who were part of a racket that allegedly siphoned off Rs 7.5 crore from the bank accounts of a city-based businessman over the last four years. The duo was identified as Swapnil Chavan and Girish Agrawal.

The businessman, who is in the transport and aviation businesses, lodged a case against 11 people, including his trusted accountant in April. According to the complainant, the accused included his two cousins and his friends.

The incident came to light when the businessman was informed about some suspicious transactions in his accounts by his bank. The police have identified the masterminds behind this fraud as one Vimal Jagdish Agrawal and his wife Nupur.

